Mayor attends launch party celebrating refurbishment at Aylesbury care home

A care home in Aylesbury hosted a launch party to celebrate its extensive refurbishment.

Avondale Care Home marked its recent transformation with a get-together, among the guests was Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Tim Dixon.

Two suites on the ground floor of the property have been revamped getting new wallpaper, flooring and furniture.

Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Tim Dixon with Grace Elliot

Overall, 30 bedrooms at the home were given a makeover at the residential care building which opened in 2010.

Avondale is part of the Porthaven Care Homes Group and has also recently benefited from the addition of a new cafe.

The cafe opened back in 2017, while the home’s private dining room, and a number of lounges and bedrooms were also rejuvenated at the time.

Avondale’s cafe now acts as a hub for both residents and visitors.

To showcase the new suites Avondale hosted an event which was open to the public.

Attendees were welcomed by music from a solo violinist, as well as champagne and canapes made by Avondale’s in-house chefs.

Councillor Dixon gave a speech at the party to officially open the new and improved suites.

Students at Haydon Abbey School were invited to participate in a competition coming up with a name for the suites.

Grace Elliot, won the contest, she suggested that the suites were named after precious gems.

Grace said she chose that category, as “the people living at Avondale are precious”.

Grace attended the presentation and received a gift voucher from the mayor as a reward.

Avondale Care Home offers 24-hour dementia, nursing, residential and short stay care for residents in Aylesbury.

Its facilities include: a fully equipped gym, a library, multiple restaurants and a private dining room.

The Porthaven Care Homes Group was recently awarded ‘Best Care Home Group over 10 settings’ as part of the prestigious 24th National Care Awards, as well as being named a ‘Top 20 Mid-size Care Home Group’ for the seventh year in a row by carehome.co.uk.