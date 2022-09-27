Pictures show thousands flocking to enjoy Thame Food Festival

This year’s showcase boasted over 100 artisan food and hot street food producers.

Guests could tuck into delicious samplings, visit a pop-in pub, view live music acts, while children’s activities were also provided.

There was a mix of local charcuterie, cheeses, breads through to brownies, ice cream, gin, beer, cider and vodka in the artisan market.

Also, street food area served up treats from around the world including Greek souvlaki, Indian street food, Bao buns, loaded chips, mac and cheese, BBQ pork and pizzas.

A new feature for this year – the festival village – took visitors on a food journey with the chance to get up, close and personal with producers both on the food glorious food and the masterclass stages.

The two days also saw The Queen Elizabeth Big Cookery Stage, showcasing demonstrations including many of the country’s leading chefs and bakers such as Giuseppe D’Anno winner of the 2021 Great British Bake Off and Eddie Stott winner of Masterchef 2021.

Alongside other chefs such as Alex Hollywood, Steven Carter-Bailey and Val Stones (previous contestants of Great British Bake Off). They were also joined by Instagram sensation Becky Excell who gave insights into how to live, bake and create Gluten Free. Plus, local restaurateur Lucie Ellis from The Milkshed at Weston-on-the-Green to name just a few.

There was also the Humble Country shopping marquee filled to the brim with home delights to buy.

Among the activities for youngsters were fun kitchen cookery workshops, free circus skills classes and face painting, bubbles and archery.

Additionally, specialist dog treat stalls and fun dog shows, were put on by well-known national charity, Hearing Dogs for the Deaf, which is based on Saunderton.

Event organiser, Lotte Duncan, said: “What a weekend. But after so much planning and shifting of plans building up to it, the pleasure in seeing so many people visiting and supporting all the wonderful artisan producers and street food vendors, made all that hard work worth it.”

“This is particularly important as our independent producers need our support now more than ever. We are proud to have been able to showcase the diversity of wonderful foods and drinks that are produced in Britain.”

1. Demonstrations Two areas were dedicated to masterclasses from top chefs and bakers. Photo: Thame Food Festival Photo Sales

2. Oink BBQ One of over 100 stalls set up in Thame Photo: Thame Food Festival Photo Sales

3. Humble Country Shopping Marquee Guests gathering outside the popular shopping area. Photo: Thame Food Festival Photo Sales

4. Masterclass tastings Guests were offered free samples from top class cooks. Photo: Thame Food Festival Photo Sales