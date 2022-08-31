News you can trust since 1832
Man wanted over indecent exposure near Princes Risborough

A man exposed himself to another member of the public near Princess Risborough on Saturday (27 August).

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:35 pm

Thames Valley Police is searching for a man who drove into the lay-by on Thame Road outside of Longwick and exposed himself.

He is described as a white man, in his mid-20s, he is estimated to be five foot nine inches tall and of a stocky build.

Police are searching for the offender

Witness reports also state that he had short brown hair and a straight fringe.

At the time, he was wearing a light coloured t-shirt with dark coloured jogging bottom shorts and dark sunglasses.

He was driving a dark coloured estate car.

Investigating officer PC Jonathan Chidgey, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are appealing to any witnesses to this incident to please come forward with any information or footage they may have.

“If you have any information or footage of this incident, or want to make contact with us, you can let us know online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220385523.”

Alternatively, you can upload footage directly to us via our online portal.