Three men arrested after man suffers slash wound injury in Aylesbury town centre assault

During the attack one man suffered a slash wound to his head, but didn’t require hospital treatment.

A fight broke out by the junction of Buckingham Street on Kingsbury Square between 3am and 4am on Sunday (28 August).

Three arrests have been made in connection to the assault

Initially two parties started arguing in central Aylesbury, occupants of a Volkswagen Golf, and individuals at the side of the road.

As it broke into a full-scale fight, the victim in the car was assaulted.

He is a man in his 20s and was the only person injured during the attack.

The arrested men are all on bail until 25 September, one is 24, another is 25, and the third man is 35.

They were arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Laura Wright, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation in connection with this incident and we have made three arrests.

“We are however appealing for the public’s help and would ask anyone who has information, dash-cam footage or CCTV footage to please get in touch.

“You can provide information through our online portal or via 101 quoting reference 43220386547.