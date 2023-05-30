News you can trust since 1832
Man in his 50s dies in hospital after being hit by suspected drug driver in Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Published 30th May 2023, 09:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:40 BST

A man in his 50s has died after being hit by a suspected drug driver in Aylesbury on Saturday evening (27 May).

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the man who was hit by a vehicle in Aylesbury, died in hospital yesterday (29 May).

He died as a result of injuries suffered during the road traffic collision, police state.

A man suffered serious injuries at the scene on SaturdayA man suffered serious injuries at the scene on Saturday
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Thames Valley Police confirms.

One man has been arrested in connection to the incident on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified limit of a controlled drug and causing serious injury by careless driving.

The arrested man, a 26-year-old from Aylesbury, was released on bail yesterday until 27 August.

A black BMW 320 hit a pedestrian on New Street just before 9pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Ed Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said on Friday: “This was a serious collision, which has left a man critically injured and fighting for his life. Our thought are foremost with him and his family.

“The road was busy with both vehicles and pedestrians at the time, many of whom would have witnessed the collision.

“I would appeal to these people and anybody who witnessed this collision or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact us.

“Several off-duty nurses also stopped at the scene to give aid to the injured man, and I would urge them to also contact us.

“If you do have any information that could help us, please get in contact with us by calling 101 or reporting via our website, quoting reference number 43230233689.”