Man hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle collision in Buckinghamshire

A man is in critical condition following the crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is fighting for his life after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Buckinghamshire this morning (10 November).

Two vehicles crashed on the A4010 in Saunderton at around 7am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a blue Ford Focus were involved in the collision. Both drivers were men in their 40s, both suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Two men needed hospital treatment following the crash

Thames Valley Police has confirmed one of them sustained life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital.

The second man is also in hospital receiving treatment, but Thames Valley Police state he is in a stable condition.

Investigating officer PC Michael Austin, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Anyone with dash-cam footage that might assist our investigation should also please get in touch.

“You can contact us by calling 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230505618.