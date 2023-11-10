Man hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle collision in Buckinghamshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man is fighting for his life after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Buckinghamshire this morning (10 November).
Two vehicles crashed on the A4010 in Saunderton at around 7am.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a blue Ford Focus were involved in the collision. Both drivers were men in their 40s, both suffered injuries as a result of the crash.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed one of them sustained life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital.
The second man is also in hospital receiving treatment, but Thames Valley Police state he is in a stable condition.
Investigating officer PC Michael Austin, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision to please come forward.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Anyone with dash-cam footage that might assist our investigation should also please get in touch.
“You can contact us by calling 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230505618.
“The A4010 was closed while the incident was dealt with, thanks to those affected for your patience and cooperation.”