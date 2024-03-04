Man and woman from Hemel named and charged in connection with Aston Clinton burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people from Hemel Hempstead have been named and charged by the police in connection with a burglary committed in Aston Clinton.

This morning (4 March), Thames Valley Police has confirmed Michael McDonagh, 32, and Tracey McDonagh, 30, both of Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, were charged with one count of burglary in a dwelling.

They were arrested by the police last Tuesday (27 February) and charged the following day.

Thames Valley Police has charged the pair in connection with an incident in Twitchell Lane, Aston Clinton, which took place between noon and 5pm on 23 February. Offenders smashed their way into a property, stealing a wide range of electrical goods and personal effects, according to police reports.