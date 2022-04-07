Major filming crew in town near Aylesbury revealed, by sources

Several days ago, lots of trailers and trucks parked in a field in Princes Risborough, seemingly behind Culverton Farm off Wycombe Road for filming purposes.

The project had huge support from Movie Makers, a hiring company for film and television.

Ridley Scott a the French premiere of "The Last Duel" in Paris (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images For Disney)

When approached, Movie Makers said it was unable to say what the filming was for, for reasons of “confidentiality”.

Bucks Council was also unable to comment for similar reasons – but also because it is private land.

However, a source within the British Society of Cinematographers (BSC) told The Bucks Herald it was for Ridley Scott’s new drama about the life of Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The crew began leaving on Wednesday.

Ridley is known to have also recently used West Wycombe Park to shoot the new Napoleon flick Kitbag, scheduled for release on Apple TV+ in 2023.

There are also reports of him using Stowe Avenue in Buckingham this month for the same purpose.

Often, for reasons of client confidentiality, it is very difficult to determine a film or television project and its activities, but the BSC source was able to confirm.

Daytime operations in Risborough had been seemingly lowkey, but locals reported activity there at night including large floodlights lit up.

Entry to the site is private and was marshalled deeper inside by people in hi-vis jackets checking vehicles coming and going.

Movie Makers provides lots of different vehicles for just such an operation, including make-up trailers, dining cars, gym, tech, and wardrobe facilities, and not least artist trailers, some with luxurious interiors.

Recent images of the site appeared to show at least one double-decker dining bus, which according to the Movie Makers website can seat up to 88 persons.

Next to that were two large black tents, possibly for cooking.

Some sort of turbine or large fan also appeared to be mounted on to a trailer.

Delivery vehicles had also been spotted on site.

Numbers wise, it is estimated anywhere between 10 and 20 large white trailers, lorries and other vehicles were parked there. Several cars had also been seen parked up.

This is not the first time Ridley has been in local news.

Black Park Country Park was used for filming in March, sparking rumours it could have been for a new mini-series adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Great Expectations, supported by Venom actor Tom Hardy.

A public notice appeared in the park at the time notifying people of plans for small explosions, flashes, and smoke for filming purposes.

Tom Hardy is listed on IMDB as an executive producer for Great Expectations, alongside Scott, who is one of the most well-known and celebrated directors working today.