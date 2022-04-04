Huge film crew spotted setting up in town near Aylesbury

Lots of large white trailers and lorries have appeared in a field in Princes Risborough, seemingly to support a filming project.

The massive presence appears to have set up operations in a field behind Culverton Farm (The Repair Barn), off Wycombe Road.

Large floodlights have also been spotted there at night.

TV camera

Although it is unknown what the project is at this time, it is being supported by Movie Makers which hires out “facility vehicles for the film and tv industry”.

Many of the vehicles on site have the Movie Makers name on the side, some of which on its website are described as “artist trailers”, with luxury interiors.

It also provides make-up trailers, dining cars, gym, tech, and wardrobe facilities, among others.

Pink signs used previously in the county as filming location directions have also been spotted near the farm.

Some locals online have speculated about a possible Netflix production, but this is unconfirmed.

Gladiator director Ridley Scott is known to have recently used West Wycombe Park to shoot upcoming historical drama Kitbag, starring Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon.

There are also reports of him using Stowe Avenue in Buckingham this month for the same purpose.

Movie Makers was unable to say what the filming is for.