Bucks Council has approved a major film project site in Buckinghamshire allowing eight new studios to be constructed.

Stage Fifty Media and the local authority estimate the project will create 750 jobs and will indirectly create work for another 450 people.

Once operational developers believe the site will be able to generate £305 million in economic output in Gross Added Value.

An artist's impression of the main entrance

Called, Wycombe Film Studios, major international motion picture productions and smaller independent projects will use the facilities.

Television programmes are also expected to be developed at the almost 295,000 sq ft site.

Bucks Council granted full planning permission for the remainder of the project yesterday (16 March).

Stage one is fully operational and ready for productions, with the remaining seven stages and studio facilities expected to be completed in the next 18 months.

The approved masterplan

James Enright, CEO of Stage Fifty, said: "Wycombe Film Studios will be a unique creative space that works for everyone. We'll deliver the same high level of service and personal attention to clients here as we do at Farnborough Film Studios and Winnersh Film Studios. Across our UK locations, we'll offer the industry over 20 sound stages supporting a combination of large, medium and small-budget films and HETV, from Hollywood blockbusters to independent film and television. We also plan to build live broadcast sound stages for homebound unscripted television."

Stage Fifty’s plans also include creating new habitats for wildlife and keeping green spaces throughout the campus.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett said: "Buckinghamshire is the home of the UK's film industry, so we're delighted that planning permission has now been granted for Wycombe Film Studios. With its state-of-the-art facilities, the studios will be a hub of creativity. They'll also be a catalyst for economic growth in the area, generating around 750 direct jobs and a further 450 indirect jobs, as well as providing new opportunities for education and training.

Entrance number two

