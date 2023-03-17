News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
1 hour ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Major eight film studio site approved in Bucks creating 750 jobs

It is set to be completed over the next 18 months

By James Lowson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

Bucks Council has approved a major film project site in Buckinghamshire allowing eight new studios to be constructed.

Stage Fifty Media and the local authority estimate the project will create 750 jobs and will indirectly create work for another 450 people.

Once operational developers believe the site will be able to generate £305 million in economic output in Gross Added Value.

An artist's impression of the main entrance
An artist's impression of the main entrance
An artist's impression of the main entrance
Most Popular

Called, Wycombe Film Studios, major international motion picture productions and smaller independent projects will use the facilities.

Television programmes are also expected to be developed at the almost 295,000 sq ft site.

Bucks Council granted full planning permission for the remainder of the project yesterday (16 March).

Stage one is fully operational and ready for productions, with the remaining seven stages and studio facilities expected to be completed in the next 18 months.

The approved masterplan
The approved masterplan
The approved masterplan

James Enright, CEO of Stage Fifty, said: "Wycombe Film Studios will be a unique creative space that works for everyone. We'll deliver the same high level of service and personal attention to clients here as we do at Farnborough Film Studios and Winnersh Film Studios. Across our UK locations, we'll offer the industry over 20 sound stages supporting a combination of large, medium and small-budget films and HETV, from Hollywood blockbusters to independent film and television. We also plan to build live broadcast sound stages for homebound unscripted television."

Read More
Having a laugh – comedy nights return to Buckingham with new uni venue

Stage Fifty’s plans also include creating new habitats for wildlife and keeping green spaces throughout the campus.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett said: "Buckinghamshire is the home of the UK's film industry, so we're delighted that planning permission has now been granted for Wycombe Film Studios. With its state-of-the-art facilities, the studios will be a hub of creativity. They'll also be a catalyst for economic growth in the area, generating around 750 direct jobs and a further 450 indirect jobs, as well as providing new opportunities for education and training.

Entrance number two
Entrance number two
Entrance number two

"Buckinghamshire has a rich history of attracting TV and film productions to the county, thanks to its vibrant towns, historic buildings, and picturesque landscapes – and the new studios are sure to build on this success.”