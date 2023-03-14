Comedy Nights are coming back to Buckingham, starting with Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Glenn Moore.

Glenn is a comedian, actor and one of the best and most prolific joke writers in the country. Fresh from his recent tour, Glenn will be stopping in Buckingham to test out Buckingham Town Council’s latest Comedy Night venue at the University of Buckingham’s Tanlaw Mill at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 25.

Glenn is a regular face on TV, having appeared on Mock the Week, Rob Delaney’s Stand Up Central and The Stand Up Sketch Show. Podcast fans may know him as a co-host on Absolute Radio’s Dave Berry Breakfast Show and BBC Sounds gaming podcast Press X to Continue.

Glenn Moore

MC for the evening is Andrew Bird, a top headline act up and down the country who has performed all round the world, including on tour for Rhod Gilbert, Rob Brydon and Michael McIntyre, as well as writing comedy for a host of TV shows. Andrew also has the honour of being one of only seven comedians to perform at Banksy’s Dismal Land.

Guest star is the pink-haired Brummie comedian Lindsey Santoro, who recently supported Joe Lycett on his UK tour.

The Comedy Night is organised by Buckingham Town Council and supported by the University of Buckingham and the Students' Union.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury said: “I’m very pleased to announce that the Town Centre & Events committee has been able to put on another Comedy Night. It’s been a long journey as we’ve had to look for a venue that is accessible for disabled people.

MC Andrew Bird

"Come out with your loved ones and enjoy shared laughter and good humour. If the venue and event are a success, the town council will look to host more comedy nights in the future.

"This is one of many events the committee will host through the year with support from officers and councillors. Watch the town council’s social media pages to keep up to date with all the town council events.”

Tickets are £13 (over-18s only) and the venue includes a paid bar. Tickets are available online or from the Tourist Information Centre at the Old Gaol.