Luna Cinema returns to Waddesdon Manor next week with four special screenings

From 8 September and 11 September four films will be projected onto a giant screen at the famous Bucks grounds.

Visitors can enjoy an open-air cinema experience in the landscaped gardens at the luxurious property.

Across the four nights viewers can witness a combination of popular new flicks and old classics.

West Side Story

The four chosen feature films are: Moulin Rouge!, Bond’s latest outing No Time to Die, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Tickets can be purchased on the Luna Cinema website.

Special offers for next week’s outdoor film shows include a Date Night Double Deckchair seats and a Director’s Chair option.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Another VIP deal involves purchasing a Luna Luxe Sofa ticket, which gives two people the chance to watch the film from luxury seating with blankets, heaters, and a bottle of bubbly.

Luna Cinema reports that a number of food partners are cooking up goods at the screening.

A full bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including BrewDog beer, Bathtub Gin, sparkling wine, cocktails, Lyre’s Non-alcoholic Spirits and more, has been arranged.

Waddesdon Manor reports that guests can bring along their own goods in hampers and pack a picnic, but there are restrictions on the alcohol visitors can bring with them.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We are so excited to be returning to Waddesdon Manor this year for our 2022 season and 15th consecutive year of bringing people together through the magical experience of cinema under the stars. The line-up of films is pretty special this year, and with films including Moulin Rouge, No Time to Die, West Side Story and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the programme at Waddesdon Manor will offer something for everyone in Buckinghamshire. So, round up your friends and dig out that picnic blanket as the screenings at Waddesdon Manor promise to be special.”

Mochi ice cream creators, Little Moons is the headline partner with Luna Cinema for the upcoming series of shows.