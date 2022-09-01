Tring Cinema reopens two years after closing due to the pandemic
This is good news for local film fans
A community cinema in Tring is reopening its doors two years after the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to close.
Film fans will once again be able to enjoy movies at Tring Cinema, in Nora Grace Hall on Faversham Close, from next week.
The cinema announced: “It’s been a whole long year since our last post but this time, we finally have some good news.
It added: “We are kicking off with the long-awaited screening of 'Judy' on Friday 9th September. This is for ticket holders only as we had planned to show it back in March 2020 and we all know why that was cancelled…”
The highly-acclaimed film ‘Belfast’ will be shown at the cinema on September 16.
The cinema has a new box office at a gift shop, Fancy That, in Tring where people can get information and tickets.
Tickets can also be bought online here.