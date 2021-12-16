Lucky customer claims brand-new BMW M4 at Aylesbury competition

One lucky contestant claimed a brand-new BMW M4 at a giveway competition in Aylesbury, organised by German Doner Kebab.

The growing premium takeaway chain recently opened its first store in Aylesbury and put together a special prize contest.

Popular YouTuber, DMO Deejay hosted the event, where Welshman, Jonathan Tunley, left one luxury car richer.

DMO Deejay presenting Jonathan Tunley

Jonathan beat out overt 85,000 other entrants, by being the first to arrive at the secret location of GDK Aylesbury.

Runners up who trailed Jonathan in reaching the drop off location, were given GDK meals and DMO’s Cold Candy bags as consolation prizes.

Guests who missed out on the generous giveaway, also got to participate a range of fun challenges.

Upon being handed over the keys to his new car, Jonathan said: “I can’t believe this is real.

German Doner Kebab

“Thank you to DMO Deejay for making it happen, I feel like the luckiest man alive.”

The event was ran in partnership with 7days Performance, after opening up in Aylesbury this summer, there are over 90 restaurants worldwide.

DMO Deejay said: “It’s great to be able to give away a prize of a lifetime, a brand new BMW M4 for absolutely nothing!

“A massive thanks to GDK Aylesbury for hosting us, their game-changing kebabs are the best in the UK. The DMO army will definitely be back for more.”

Ed Duah, director of brand partnerships at German Doner Kebab, said: “German Doner Kebab is committed to exploring partnerships that capture and excite the imagination.