German Doner Kebab announces opening date in Aylesbury

German Doner Kebab opens in Aylesbury next Monday (August 16) new signposting outside the restaurant shows.

The international takeaway chain revealed it was opening a new store on Cambridge Street earlier in the summer.

Now the restaurant which describes its kebab's as of premium quality has an official launch date in town.

German Doner Kebab in Aylesbury

The restaurant chain is still advertising for vacancies at the Aylesbury store on its website.

Aylesbury is one of many new sites that will soon be gaining a new takeaway option, earlier in the year the international chain revealed it was hoping to open 47 new UK restaurants by the end of 2021.

The Franchise describes its services as: "Kebabs. Done Right." It advertises, "Gourmet Doner Kebabs made using premium lean meats, served in handmade toasted breads with signature sauces."

The Franchise was launched in Berlin in the late 1980s by Turkish immigrant Kadir Nurman. Since then the franchise has expanded across the world. Now German Doner Kebab restaurants can be found in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Sweden and the United States, among other nations. Prior to the latest expansion there were 76 confirmed restaurants in the UK.

CEO Imran Sayeed said: “We have been extremely agile during the pandemic and there continues to be a huge demand for our game-changing kebabs.

“Our plans will almost double our portfolio and create in the region of 1,800 jobs as we continue to disrupt the market space and maintain our mission of building the fast-casual brand of the future.”

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain added: "German Doner Kebab is revolutionising the kebab in the UK, bringing a fresh, high-quality taste sensation that has made it the number one spot to enjoy a kebab.

"Freshly prepared in front of customers, the game-changing kebabs are made using premium, lean, succulent meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with unique signature sauces.