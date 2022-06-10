Lorraine Kelly crowns winners of Great Bucks Jubilee Cake Off in Aylesbury

The longtime television presenter rewarded enterprising chefs from the Chiltern Way Academy as the overall competition winners.

As well as Lorraine, Countess Howe, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Bucks Council Chairman Dev Dhillon, Councillor Anita Cranmer and council chief executive Rachael Shimmin, also attended the event at the council’s centre in Gateway, Aylesbury.

Countess Howe and Lorraine Kelly with Chiltern View Academy students

The 62-year-old presenter was recently announced as one of 12 Swan Envoys, who the council has hired to promote Bucks.

Bucks Council says it was an extremely close contest, but the cream of the crop was the Chiltern Way Academy.

Students from the school said: “It represents a tradition that we know The Queen is very fond of and is replicated up and down the country by millions every day - a cup of tea and biscuits.”

Chiltern View Academy's winning cake

Second place went to young cooks from Swanbourne Church of England School and third place was Loudwater Combined School.

All three will receive school vouchers.

Bucks Council highlighted Hamilton Academy, as one of the three Ukrainian families to recently join the establishment produced its entry.

A representative from the school described the cake, saying: "A lovely cake (in yellow and blue) with written explanation as per the rules has come in from one of our Ukrainian families – the sentiment is really heartfelt and wonderfully supportive of the celebration.

2nd-placed Swanbourne Church of England School

"I wondered if we could enter this one as ‘an extra’ despite it not having a jubilee design. We have three Ukrainian families now sending their children to our school and they are keen to participate and embrace school life to the full which is lovely."

Councillor Cranmer concluded: “It was a wonderful afternoon spent talking to the children about their fantastic cakes and of course taking part in the all-important taste testing.

"We were so impressed with the quality of the cakes produced and it was very difficult to decide on the winners. Congratulations to all the children who took part.”

Bucks Council provided the full list of entrants:

third-placed Loudwater Combined School with Councillor Anita Cranmer, Countess Howe, Lorraine Kelly, and chief executive Rachael Shimmin

