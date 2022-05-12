Aylesbury’s own Andy Collins and TV star Lorraine Kelly named as two of 12 new Swan Envoys promoting Bucks

The Buckinghamshire Swan Envoy Scheme is designed to harness the influence and enthusiasm of influential individuals and celebrities to inspire others and promote Bucks as a thriving and exciting county to live and work in.

Developed by Bucks Council with the Lord Lieutenancy, the scheme was officially launched on Tuesday (May 10) at Pinewood Studios, with the first 12 Swan Envoys inaugurated into their new role.

Each Swan Envoy was presented with a Swan pin badge and a certificate by the Lord Lieutenant of Bucks, The Countess Howe.

The Swan Envoys with council leader Martin Tett and the Lord Lieutenant of Bucks

Bucks Council leader Martin Tett said: “I’m delighted to welcome our founding Swan Envoys.

"I would like to thank each and every one of them for their willingness to share what I know is some of their very valuable and limited time, to support, motivate and showcase the great people and communities that we have in our special county.

“We already know that Buckinghamshire is a great place for so many reasons, and together we can help spread that message and inspire and encourage everyone to believe in Buckinghamshire.”

The 12 Swan Envoys are:

April Benson is CEO of Aylesbury Women’s Aid. April established and delivered the Women’s Aid Freedom Programme locally and developed the Aylesbury Women’s Aid Relational Empowerment programme for teenage girls.

Jane Campbell is managing director of Pitstone-based PCL Corporatewear.

Andy Collins is a comedian, presenter and much-loved stalwart of the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre pantomime. He hosts the BBC Three Counties Radio breakfast show.

Keyaan Hameed founded his SOUP-a-CANdle business at the age of 15. He also set up ‘Take One or Leave One’ coat rails for people in need in High Wycombe and Aylesbury. Keyaan won the Proud of Bucks Young Community Hero award in 2021.

Karen Irons is the CEO of Maytree Respite Centre, and a trustee and board member of The Clare Foundation.

Lorraine Kelly CBE is a successful TV chat show host and a keen supporter of charities. Lorraine has been awarded the OBE for services to charity aa CBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Sir David Lidington was MP for Aylesbury from 1992 until 2019. In 2019 he received a knighthood for political and public service.

Martin McElhatton OBE is a wheelchair basketball Paralympian and chief executive of WheelPower. In 2020 Martin was awarded an OBE for services to disability sport.

Pauline Quirk is an award-winning actor and founder of the Pauline Quirk Academy performing arts school for children and young people. Pauline recently launched the ‘PQA Trust’ to help deprived children access performing arts training.

Alice Rose set up Alice's Positivity Boxes, which distributes parcels of donated goodies to young adults and teenagers who are struggling with mental health issuesl.

John Shaw co-founded and is managing director of the social enterprise, Chiltern Rangers, a thriving local conservation community interest company.