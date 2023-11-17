Local homeless charity launch winter appeal for funds

Since the commencement of 2023, more than 450 individuals have reached out to us seeking assistance amidst a housing crisis—a historically unprecedented number of cases for the Aylesbury Homeless Action Group.

As the colder months approach, the demand for our support is expected to rise, encompassing needs related to housing, food, and fuel for heating accommodation.

Visitor numbers to AHAG prior to 2020 were typically around 210 cases each year. The challenges faced both globally and locally have left many residents making impossible choices.

Funding is consistently under pressure, and with this upsurge in demand, there is uncertainty about our ability to effectively aid those within Aylesbury and the north of Buckinghamshire, ensuring their safety, warmth, and preventing further hardship.

The fresh appeal for donations will launch on Friday, 17th November, and various local outlets will feature small postcards detailing how the public can contribute. Additional information about the charity can be found on our website ahag.org.uk

Donations can be made here: