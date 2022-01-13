Learn about helping local wildlife in Bucks at upcoming online sessions

Nature lovers in Bucks can learn how to help their local wildlife, at a series of online events next month.

The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) is inviting wildlife enthusiasts, gardeners and community groups to join its Zoom sessions for expert advice on subjects including Wilding Yourself and Your Neighbourhood, Nature and Wellbeing, and Wildlife Activities on Your Doorstep.

And people can pay whatever they like to take part.

Verge seeding with volunteers in Weedon

The webinars are part of the trust's new Team Wilder, which is aiming to bring nature back and create a wilder future for Berks, Bucks and Oxon.

Community Wildlife Officer Ed Turpin said: "These webinars are for absolutely anyone in our three counties who loves nature, who loves wildlife, and wants to do their bit to help restore nature in our area.

"They're aimed at complete beginners, so you don't need any expertise, and we'll be sharing really simple, easy ways that you can learn more about wildlife, engage with nature to help yourself, and help nature in return.

"We'll be talking about things as simple as planting flowers for pollinators, good places to go for a wild walk and interesting insects that you can look out for on your travels."

Verge seeding with the Whitchurch Wildlife and Environment Group

Launched by BBOWT at the end of last year, Team Wilder aims to bring together all the work happening for nature and climate in the three counties under one umbrella for the first time.

The philosophy at the heart of Team Wilder is that by taking just one action for nature, no matter how small, everyone can make a real, meaningful impact and invite more wildlife back into our lives.

Research shows that if just one in four people demonstrates a given behaviour, it can influence the behaviour of an entire group - such as a whole society.

To find out more about Team Wilder and how to get yourself or your community involved, go to bbowt.org.uk/team-wilder

All the Team Wilder webinars will be held on Zoom, and they will feature illustrated talks and question-and-answer sessions.

Attendees can pay whatever they like to join each event, but the trust has suggested a donation of £5.

Thursday, February 17 - Wilding Yourself and Your Neighbourhood (7.30pm - 8.30pm). Book here.

Thursday, February 24 - Nature and Wellbeing (7.30pm - 8.30pm). Book here.

Thursday, March 3 - Wildlife Activities on Your Doorstep (7.30pm - 8.30pm). Book here.

Thursday, March 10 - Love Your Local Wildlife (7.30pm - 8.30pm). Book here.