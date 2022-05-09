Launch party announced for new Aylesbury-based charity supporting children with cancer

On Saturday (14 May), Buckinghamshire Railway Centre in Quainton is hosting a family event on behalf of Emmett’s Genies.

Emmett’s Genies aims to provide special experiences for children diagnosed with cancer.

Coming this Saturday

The inspiration came from a six-year-old called Emmett, a Scooby Doo loving youngster who was diagnosed with stage four germ cell cancer aged just two.

It is now in remission, but will continue to mean regular appointments and problems to monitor for the Disney fanatic.

In 2019 Emmett’s big wish of meeting Scooby Doo and his friends at their headquarters in Florida was granted.

Charity, Give Kids The World, sent Emmett and his family to the magical sites in Orlando.

When Emmett and his family returned they had a new objective to create something similar closer to home, that brings joy to critically ill children, that is how Emmett’s Genies was born.

The charity officially registered in November 2020 , but due to Covid restrictions, it has picked this week to celebrate its birth.

Promising children’s entertainment shows, street food stalls, craft displays, and a raffle, the event will run from 10am to 4pm.

Family tickets will enable guests to access steam train rides, an unlimited number of photos at the fun booth, and a chance to check out the flea circus and punch and judy shows.

Garden games, drawing competitions and face painting will also keep the youngsters occupied.

Emmett’s Genies ultimate goal is to create a wish village, which families can come to, to give their children ‘once in a lifetime memories’.

Currently the charity concedes its big goal is ‘a little way off’, but it wants to involve potential beneficiaries in the grand scheme straight away.

Another goal the not-for-profit organisation has set involves constructing a ‘wish village’ app children can use.

The application will store the child’s favourite memories and moments, re-posting pictures, videos, and stories families provide.

While the charity's long term aims are a work-in-progress Emmett’s Genies is sending ‘fun packs’ to youngsters in hospital.