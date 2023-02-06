Keanu Reeves shocked staff at a Tring pub by dropping in for lunch on Saturday (4 February).

The John Wick and Matrix star enjoyed some classic UK pub grub at the Robin Hood in Tring.

Staff were wowed by his humility and willingness to be photographed without any sign of complaint.

Keanu Reeves in Tring

A spokesman for the Tring pub said: “So today we had a surprise visitor for lunch…“What a lovely man he was too.“Laura asked if he would be ok with taking photos with the kitchen lads. He marched into the kitchen shook their hands and praised them for the food they had prepared. Suffice to say he made their days!!!”

Reeves will once again be appearing on big screens across the UK when the fourth edition of the Wick series is released next month.

On 24 March, John Wick: Chapter 4 comes out nationwide with Reeves reprising the title role.

Robin Hood chef, Scott Valentine told the BBC: "It was a bit worrying because I had to cook for him but we took it out to him and he said ‘thank you’ and was really nice.

"I went to get a drink from the bar and saw him ordering a drink. I thought 'that looks a bit like Keanu Reeves' then went back into the kitchen and thought nothing of it.”

Scott admitted to the BBC it was not until his colleague Laura, confirmed it was in fact The Matrix star that he actually believed the Hollywood A-lister had stopped by.

He said: "Then we started freaking out a little bit.”

Barmaid Laura Rolfe confirmed to The Metro that he ordered fish and chips as well as a shepherd’s pie, while also tucking into a pint of Seafarers Ale.

It is unknown why the global star was in the Three Counties, but he made a similar trip out for pub grub last summer in Northamptonshire.

At the time speculation suggested he was working on a Disney+ docuseries.