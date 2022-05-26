Jungle-themed half term activities in Aylesbury announced for children of all ages

Throughout next week’s break Flip Out has organised a variety of family activities which don’t have an upper age limit.

Flip Out is an all-encompassing indoor adventure park, offering a host of activities, varying from bumper car races to mini-golf, or super trampolines.

Flip Out Aylesbury

Starting on Monday (28 May) through to the conclusion of half term on Sunday (5 June) the Flip Out centre in Friars Square will be turned into a jungle full of adventure.

Families will discover camouflaged and inflatable animals, they will be offered the chance to complete jungle-style games.

Throughout this immersive experience youngsters will be presented with the opportunity to win special prizes.

Another snap from Flip Out in Aylesbury

Organisers say the games will vary depending on which Flip Out venue you visit.

Some of the competitions drafted up for Flip Out fun next week include: wipeout challenges on ninja assault courses, big-time dance offs.

The latest Flip Out venue opened down in Hounslow.

The site is home to a major mini-golf arena and vibrant laser tag.

Flip Out says, the new venue is valued at £2 million, Facebook followers can win the chance to claim a free adult membership at the new site.

More information on the activity franchise is available on its website here.