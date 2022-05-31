Judges 'bowled over' by Aylesbury artist's competition-winning painting inspired by the countryside

Rowena Devas, an artist from Aylesbury and a member of Buckinghamshire Art Society, won a £250 voucher for Fast Forward.

As well as the vouchers, Rowena’s painting will be showcased at Cala Homes’ Primrose Crescent development in Wingrave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowena Devas, photo by Nigel Chapman

Launched to coincide with the opening of the showhome at Primrose Crescent, artists from the Buckinghamshire Art Society entered.

The group has over 100 artists, who were encouraged to create something displaying life in Buckinghamshire and the surrounding community, whilst matching existing aesthetics of Cala’s showhome.

Rowena’s winning painting, Fast Forward, is a large acrylic display set on a deep canvas, with inspiration for the piece being drawn from village life in Buckinghamshire as well as the broad landscape that is surrounded by the Chiltern Hills.

Rowena Devas in front of her painting, Fast Forward, photo by Nigel Chapman

Rowena said: “It was a real pleasure for me to see my painting displayed in the Cala showhome.

“Buckinghamshire is a wonderful place to live and I wanted to bring a sense of the joy of life into the show home by incorporating the image of a road leading directly into the painting to create positive thoughts for the future ahead.

“Thank you to Cala for hosting this competition and I look forward to buying something really special with the vouchers.”

Cala states the work will be seen by the hundreds of people who come to visit the showroom each year.

Sharon Dulai, marketing manager at Cala Homes (Chiltern), who helped judge the competition said: “The artwork across all submissions was of an extremely high level, making it very difficult to judge, however Rowena’s artwork perfectly captured the feel of the area and we were bowled over.

"We love her bold use of colour and there is certainly a sense of movement and energy in her piece. This, combined with the artists’ inspiration of village life and the Chiltern Hills is really thought-provoking and exciting.”

Blocc Interiors designed the new development.