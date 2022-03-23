Art centre in Aylesbury reveals full line-up of events coming in April

An art centre in Aylesbury has released its full slate of activities and events which are open to the public next month.

Queens Park Arts Centre (QPAC), has announced its April programme, containing exhibitions, workshops, theatre productions, and much more.

Organisers promise there are events which will suit people of all ages.

QPAC is aiming to provide 60 weekly drop-in workshops throughout the month of April.

Included with the jam-packed schedule are sessions dedicated to: pottery, painting, drawing, woodwork, needlecraft, jewellery making, music, drama, and dance.

With workshops being put on in the morning, afternoon and evening, guests are encouraged to find the time and session that best suits them.

Workshops will be halted during the Easter break at the centre, from Friday 8 April through to Monday 25 April, when normal service resumes.

QPAC advises that these sessions are suitable both for complete beginners and practiced hands alike.

In the traditional workshops place will be, school holiday workshops.

These specially designed sessions catering to young Aylesbury artists will be formed by a range of one-off craft classes running between Monday 11 April and Thursday 21 April.

There will be sessions in pottery, printmaking, and mixed media, ran by experienced and friendly tutors, QPAC says.

After school art clubs will be running from the venue during term time between Mondays and Wednesdays.

Tring-based artist Leila Ward will be hosting a half-day class in ‘Colour Mixing’ on Saturday 2 April, followed by a three-week ‘Watercolour for Beginners’ course starting on Wednesday 20 April.

Printmaker Laura Boswell will be leading a two-day ‘Japanese Woodblock Printing’ course on Tuesday 12 April and Wednesday 13 April, these two sessions have already sold out.

Limelight Theatre

Kickstarting the live entertainment programme at QPAC next month is a noir-esque event called ‘Murder Around the Clock’, running on Friday 2 April and Saturday 3 April.

Karen Banfield's play gives audiences the chance to become detectives and solve a sinister murder at a 1950s milk bar.

QPAC’s in-house storytelling company Unbound have two new shows debuting this month.

A musical theatre showcase entitled ‘Through the Years’ on Saturday 9 April, offering famous musical numbers from both old and new favourites.

Unbound also brings the debut of a new one-act play from local writer Shaun Nolan.

‘A Place Set Aside for Sleeping’ runs from Friday 22 April to Saturday 23 April telling the story of a shocking discovery in an abandoned hotel room.

At the end of the month an Open Mic Night is coming to the Limelight stage on Saturday 30 April.

Anyone is welcome to enter whether they are a musician, magician, comedian, dancer, juggler or poet.

Exhibitions

ImageZ Camera Club's latest selection of photographs will remain on display until 6 April.

The exhibition spans all manner of photographic studies, including landscape, street, portrait, creative, abstract and natural history.

After the Easter break there’ll be a new free-to-view exhibition from father-and- daughter ceramic artists Chris and Freya Bramble.

Their exhibition doubles as the opener for the launch of this year's Pottery Festival, which runs until 18 May.

Events

QPAC will be out and about at Aylesbury Town Council’s Historical Fayre on Sunday 24 April at the Discover Bucks Museum.

The Unbound storytellers will be improvising brand new tales for attendees at the free family-friendly event.

Spectators are advised to look out for a green dragon during the St George's Day parade in Market Square, it will look familiar to anyone who saw QPAC’s pantomime of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ last December.