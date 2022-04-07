Jubilee activity packs help Bucks schools plan their celebrations

Bucks Council has sent the packs to all schools and care homes in Bucks, and they are also available to download from the council’s website.

In support of The Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting initiative, some of the activities are based around celebrating veteran trees and the natural environment.

Year 5 pupils from Thomas Harding Junior School in Chesham went on a walking trip to visit veteran trees in the local area, then chose a veteran yew tree to study in more detail – which they named PlatiM’am Yewbeliee.

Pupils from Thomas Harding Junior School wearing the paper hats they made

They also made paper crowns and learned the Commonwealth Song which they performed while wearing their homemade crowns.

The children also wrote letters to care home residents, asking about their memories of past Jubilee celebrations and how they will be marking the occasion this year.

Headteacher Ms Nugent said: “Our Year 5 children were really excited to discover more about our Queen. It was so incredible to see their fascination grow as they found out about the high and low points of her long reign. ”

Bucks Council’s cabinet member for climate change and environment, Peter Strachan, said: “As a council, we are encouraging communities to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

"We hope to see people enjoying street parties and Jubilee lunches with their neighbours, friends and families over the bank holiday weekend, and have waived the temporary street closure fee to help with this.

"The Jubilee activity packs are intended to give some ideas on other ways to celebrate throughout the year.

“These activities should be ones for the books, so future generations can look back at how Buckinghamshire celebrated this key milestone of our monarch’s reign.”

Bucks Council is inviting communities to share their Jubilee celebration photos and stories via social media @BucksCouncil or by emailing [email protected]

Communities holding a street party or Big Jubilee Lunch, are asked to register the event on the online events directory.

The council has waived the road closure fee when a temporary road closure is requested for a Jubilee street party between Thursday, June 2, and Sunday June 5.