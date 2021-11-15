Pictures show hundreds gather for Remembrance Sunday in Aylesbury

Yesterday (November 14), residents of Aylesbury stopped to pay tribute to fallen servicemen and women who lost their lives at war.

A wreath-laying service was organised by Bucks Council, Aylesbury Mayor Anders Christensen and Royal British Legion members were in attendance.

The service was led by Bucks Council chairman, Zahir Mohammed, representatives from the British Army, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy also paid their respects.

Also, Ellesborough Silver Band, veterans and community organisations including the Scouts, Brownies and Army Cadets stood in silence.

Members of the public of course, also paid their respects at the major commemoration at Market Square.

Photographer Derek Pelling covered the event for the Bucks Herald, you can relive Sunday's tributes via our photo gallery below:

