Bucks Fire and Rescue responders paying their respects at Aylesbury town centre
Pictures show hundreds gather for Remembrance Sunday in Aylesbury

Take a look back at yesterday's ceremony in the town centre with our photo gallery

By James Lowson
Monday, 15th November 2021, 1:28 pm

Yesterday (November 14), residents of Aylesbury stopped to pay tribute to fallen servicemen and women who lost their lives at war.

A wreath-laying service was organised by Bucks Council, Aylesbury Mayor Anders Christensen and Royal British Legion members were in attendance.

The service was led by Bucks Council chairman, Zahir Mohammed, representatives from the British Army, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy also paid their respects.

Also, Ellesborough Silver Band, veterans and community organisations including the Scouts, Brownies and Army Cadets stood in silence.

Members of the public of course, also paid their respects at the major commemoration at Market Square.

Photographer Derek Pelling covered the event for the Bucks Herald, you can relive Sunday's tributes via our photo gallery below:

1.

Royal British Legion

2.

RAF Regiment

3.

RAF Air Cadets

4.

Photo by Derek Pelling

AylesburyBritish ArmyRoyal British LegionRoyal Navy
