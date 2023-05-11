Hundreds of runners compete in popular race around Aylesbury Vale country estate

In ideal running conditions, the 2023 Run the Claydons races took place on Sunday, April 30, starting and finishing at Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park.

The annual event, organised by the Friends of the Royal Latin School (FRLS), has become popular on the local running scene and this year reached full capacity in the week leading up to the race.

Race director Mike Spencer-Jones said: “It is really fantastic this year to see the large junior entry, on top of the event filling up.”

Runners line up for the start

There were four races held on the morning, all following routes on or around the Claydon Estate – the main full 8.1-mile race for those aged 16 and over, an 8.1-mile race for canicross runners and their dogs, a two-mile race for under-16 juniors and a one-mile race for under-12 juniors. The races were kindly sponsored by Overpaid Tax Ltd, Karl’s Bakery in Steeple Claydon and Up and Running, Milton Keynes.

The main race kicked off proceedings at 9.30am, with runners heading out on the public footpath over the fields to the north of Hogshaw Farm, on a route that would take them via Three Points Lane, past Claydon House, along the Bernwood Jubilee Way to East Claydon before returning to Hogshaw Farm via Botolph Claydon. Along the route were two water tables manned by the Winslow Young Farmers and race marshals from FRLS providing support and safety cover.

The 17 canicross runners set off five minutes after the main race.

While the seniors were out on the course, the J12 one-mile and J16 two-mile races took place, with 51 entrants.

The route takes in the scenic Claydon Estate

In the J12s, Isaac John came home first in 06:49, with Lucinda Copnall John as first lady in 06:50. For the J16s, Thomas Roberts from Banbury Harriers AC was the clear winner in 12:57. Thomas collected the Tom Walsh shield, donated in Tom’s memory to Run the Claydons by his family. The first J16 lady, and second overall, was Olive Geary from Marshall Milton Keynes AC in 14:40.

Before the last of the juniors had finished, Thomas Grimes from Orion Harriers completed the main 8.1 miles in an impressive 49:09.

Second, 51s later, was Michael Pearce from Buckingham & Stowe RC, followed by Sam Dear from Leighton Buzzard Athletic Club in 3rd, a further 1m 22 behind.

For the ladies, Rachel Cooke from Buckingham & Stowe RC took the honours in 54:26, followed by Johanna Dear in 56:43 and Amy Farnfield in 1:00:11 (both from Leighton Buzzard Athletic Club).

Competitors in the multi-terrain race

In the canicross race, first male home was Ed Clemens in 1:00:19 and first lady was Jenny Harris (Buckingham & Stowe RC ) in 1:03:44.

The race organisers thanked the Claydon Estate and Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park, the Royal Latin parents and pupils for being marshals and the Winslow Young Farmers for their help.

FRLS is looking for a volunteer to take on the role of race director as Mike Spencer-Jones steps down. Anyone interested should send an email.

