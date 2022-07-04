Hundreds of Michael Buble fans sign petition demanding refunds after traffic 'chaos' saw thousands miss Waddesdon Manor gig

The event organisation has been labelled ‘chaotic’ and ‘farcical’ by furious music fans who were still in gridlocked traffic while the Canadian crooner performed near Aylesbury.

Hundreds of dismayed punters contacted The Bucks Herald to vent their anger after forking out significant sums of money only to be left stuck on the A41.

‘Chaos’, ‘farce’, and ‘ridiculous’ were just some of the choice words Buble fans used in emails addressed to The Bucks Herald.

Most of the readers who reached out said they were stuck in their vehicles for over three hours.

One Waddesdon resident told The Bucks Herald a journey that would take 30 minutes at most in rush hour took well over three hours.

Witness reports claim the issues were the result of a lack of signage informing drivers where to park by the picturesque Aylesbury Vale venue.

Waddesdon Manor

One person who arrived at Waddesdon Manor 90 minutes late described a ‘free for all’ in parking areas and claimed there were no staff visibly overseeing the operation.

Senbla was in charge of running the event and has announced it will be investigating what went wrong.

Videos spread across TikTok and Twitter showing guests abandoning their cars and exiting their lifts to walk uphill to the venue.

Michael Buble (Photo by Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images)

The inability to get fans to the site, meant many elderly or disabled Buble fans were seen navigating difficult terrain en route to the show.

Standard tickets for what should have been a special showcase started at £79.

At the time of writing 885 fans have signed a petition on change.orgdemanding full refunds for those who attended.

Within the petition it is alleged that Senbla staff laughed at people trying to reach the venue and that tickets were not properly checked – an allegation multiple readers have mentioned to The Bucks Herald.

From @maja_68 on Twitter, showing the post-gig 'free for all'

It is claimed that two of three gates which can be used to access Waddesdon Manor were closed causing the build up of traffic.

Thames Valley Police instructed residents to avoid the A41 in a statement released on Saturday.

A spokesperson said the police force will ‘endeavour to work with’ the organisers to avoid a repeat of the situation.

Yesterday (3 July), the police advised traffic was moving freely to a McFly gig at the same venue which was described as being on a ‘much smaller scale’, by the force.

A spokesperson for Senbla said: “Michael Bublé performed an amazing show in the grounds of the stunning Waddesdon Manor on Saturday night in front of thousands of delighted fans who had a wonderful evening.

"It was a fantastic show to start his incredibly exciting UK tour in some of the most beautiful sites in the UK.

“We do know that some customers were affected by issues with traffic management which led to delays in both entering and exiting the site, which we have urgently addressed to ensure don’t happen again. Those that were affected we will be writing to directly.”

A statement released on the Waddesdon Manor website said: “[The grounds] had been hired as a venue only, and our staff are not involved in the organisation of these concerts."

Warner Brothers Record associates did not respond to The Bucks Herald’s requests for a comment from the singer.

A montage video was released on the Grammy-winner’s official Twitter page showing the Canadian crooner performing to the fortunate fans who did get into the grounds.

Ticketmaster UK did not respond to The Bucks Herald’s request for it to address fans’ refund demands.