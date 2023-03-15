News you can trust since 1832
Hundreds of businesses inspire next generation in Aylesbury at Bucks Skills Show 2023

Over 5,000 people attended the two-day event

By James Lowson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:44 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:44 GMT

Over 5,000 people attended this year’s Bucks Skills Show where more than 100 businesses had stalls.

Bucks Skill Show 2023 was designed to give youngsters a taste of what some of the county’s best respected enterprises and organisations are looking for.

It was held on Wednesday and Thursday last week (8 and 9 March) at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

Playing operation at Bucks Skills Show 2023
A mix of students, young adults and people of all ages visited the exhibition.

Among the companies represented were: Pinewood Studios, Metro Bank, Amazon, Disney, Buckinghamshire College Group, GE Healthcare, Hartwell House Hotel & Spa, Cloudy IT, Balfour Beatty, Buckinghamshire Council and URA Thrusters.

Organised by the Buckinghamshire Skills Hub, each year the show is run to give people an idea of different nearby job opportunities that are available to them.

Employers can offer advice face-to-face, while each year high profile guest speakers give presentations. At previous events people working for Cisco, NHS and Skyports, have shared their career journeys and insider tips.

High profile attendees at this year's skills show
Stoke Mandeville Stadium was chosen due to its long history of inclusion.

A detailed round-up of the event has been published online by Buckinghamshire Business First.

Marina Jackson, under 19 skills Manager and careers hub lead, Buckinghamshire Skills Hub, said: “The Bucks Skills Show is the largest careers inspiration event in the county and keeps growing each year, as seen by the runaway success of this year’s event at Stoke Mandeville Stadium. It was heart-warming to see the excitement of all of those in attendance as they met businesses from a wide range of sectors, as well as education providers, gathering information about their potential next steps.

Over 5,000 people attended across the two days
“Whether it’s students planning for their future, young adults looking to take their first big step into work, or people of any age wanting to change career paths, our goal is to help every individual find what is right for them, whether that’s higher and further education, training, apprenticeships or employment.”

EKFB, Align, and Flannery were the headline sponsors at this year’s event.

More careers information can be found online here, the Bucks skills team can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling 01494 927130.

