New headteacher announced for Aylesbury High School after 'rigorous' recruitment process

The prestigious Aylesbury High School has a new headteacher – only the seventh in its history – after a 'rigorous' recruitment process.

Aylesbury High School’s Governing Board announced the appointment of Mrs Marieke Forster as the Headteacher following a rigorous recruitment process assisted by recruitment consultants, Saxton Bampfylde.

The school announced there was a very strong field but said it was the ‘unanimous decision of the Governing Board to appoint Mrs Forster’.

Aylesbury High School is an ‘Outstanding’ rated girls grammar school renowned for its excellent exam results which have placed it amongst the best schools in the country.

The school says it balances its academic success with a wide ranging, challenging and inspiring co-curricular programme and prides itself on inclusive pastoral care.

And its new head says she is ‘honoured to lead the amazing school and its students’.

"I would like to say how delighted and honoured I am to accept the role of Headteacher here at Aylesbury High School, and how much I am looking forward to contributing to the success of this amazing school and its incredible students,” Mrs Forster said.

"I am excited about the opportunity to lead and work with such a talented and dedicated community; I believe that, together, we will continue to grow our positive and engaging learning environment that inspires our students to achieve their full potential, to make our girls walk tall.”

The appointment cements the stability she has brought to Aylesbury High School since being appointed acting Headteacher in the Autumn Term.

Helen Bush and Kate Weir, co-chairs of the Governing Board said: “We are excited to continue working with Mrs Forster and look forward to seeing AHS nurture independent young women with strength and confidence through her leadership.”

Mrs Forster becomes only the seventh headteacher at Aylesbury High School and says she is passionate about creating a welcoming environment which draws the very best out of all in the community.