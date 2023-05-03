Hundreds of Aylesbury residents back application to reopen popular ice rink next Christmas

Hundreds of residents have appealed to Bucks Council to reinstate the popular ice rink which comes to Aylesbury each winter.

Chiltern View has opened an ice rink in its garden centre in Stoke Mandeville for the past two winters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is described as the only authentic rink in Aylesbury.

David Seaman opening the ice rink last year, photo from Rebecca Fennell photography

At last year’s launch event 70s stars Boney M performed, while Dancing on Ice contestant, and former Premier League champion, David Seaman, opened the rink.

On 18 April Chiltern View submitted its application to run an ice rink this winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To drum up local support the company has also contacted people who visited the rink last year to ask for their support.

Since residents were told about the application process, 478 comments of support have been left on Bucks Council’s website here.

Five people have objected to the application to reinstate the rink, but four of them appear to have been logged in mistake, and actually contain positive messages referencing how much they enjoyed visiting the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chiltern View’s email reads: “Each year we have to apply for permission for the ice rink and the only way we can make it happen is with your support. If you would like to see the return of Chiltern view ice rink this winter please would you follow the link and leave a comment to support our application.

"The ice rink brings the community together and gives us something amazing to do over the winter period for the whole family- your support would mean the world to us so we can try [and] return this year. If you simply follow the link below it will take you to the council website where you can leave a vote of support to see the return of Chiltern View Ice Rink this winter.

“A million thanks in advance and lets hope we can return even bigger this year!”

One resident mentioned that he thought the rink was “a great asset to the town,” he visited with friends and family last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement