Hundreds of residents in Aylesbury marched through the town as part of a peaceful supporting people in Palestine.

This well-attended event on Saturday (4 October), was coordinated with Thames Valley Police, and saw demonstrators proceed from Aylesbury Vale Park through to the town centre.

They ended their protest by chanting pro-Palestinian songs in Kingsbury Square.

Demonstrators holding 'Free Palestine' signs in Aylesbury, photo from Hamzah Israr @0_100media

A mother from Aylesbury, who attended the protest, said: “For myself and my family, we’re not Muslims. It was more the fact there’s this huge death toll of children as well.

"We just feel quite upset. Not everyone does agree with this, and it was really calling and saying that we feel there needs to be a ceasefire.”

Ahead of time the event was advertised on Bucks Radio and organisers said the purpose of the march was to shed light on the urgent need for a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Also, the protesters wanted to shed a light on the rights of Palestinians to live in dignity and freedom.

Many Palestinian flags were held aloft in Aylesbury, photo from Hamzah Israr 0_100media

The BBC has claimed as many as 1,000 people attended the afternoon demonstration, chants of ‘Free Palestine’ could be heard in Aylesbury town centre during the gathering.

Reflecting on the day, a representative of Aylesbury Mosque said on Facebook: “What a powerful demonstration of unity and support for the people of Palestine.

“The march was a reminder that even in our small town, we can make a difference and show our support for those who are facing injustice and hardship.”

A demonstrator draped in a Palestine flag, photo from Hamzah Israr 0_100media

Neither the UK Government or Labour have called for a ceasefire to Israel’s bombing of Gaza. Israel has been on the offensive since a terrorist attack by Palestinian fighters, Hamas, killed over 1,000 people.

It is believed that 10,000 people have been killed and reports from the Middle East suggest Israel Defence Forces have destroyed schools and hospitals since ramping up its military activity.

The mother, who wanted to remain anonymous in case the purpose of the protest was misinterpreted, added: “No one agrees with what the terrorist organisation, Hamas, are doing. I’m speaking for myself and the people I spoke with.