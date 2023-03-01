HS2 has denied calls to reopen a popular Aylesbury footpath ahead of the spring and summer.

Grassroots campaigners have called for the Thame Valley Walk to be reopened by the rail project team.

It links Aylesbury and Eythrope Park and has been closed as it is within the vicinity of a HS2 construction site.

HS2 told The Bucks Herald it would be unsafe to reopen the walkway while the rail line is being built.

Also the rail provider states that on completion of the project Aylesbury residents will be able to wander around the popular route with the benefit of a newly constructed bridge.

This bridge which will pass over the new train lanes is similar to ones HS2 is building in Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire.

The closed off Aylesbury pathway, from @alan_cooper1

Local resident Alan Cooper told The Bucks Herald: “This footpath in particular is arterial for the whole of the west of Aylesbury.

"Our summer and spring should not be blighted by imprisonment by the unnecessary restriction. Cameras are the only restriction required at this point. Walkers are perfectly capable of crossing safely.

"They could have been much more sympathetic in the use of their fences, but it seems they have no compassion and are causing damage to our well-being as well as our environment.

"It is all about their 'security' with no compassion or consideration for those whose lives and favourite healthy pastimes are being very seriously blighted.”

HS2 fencing, from @Alan_cooper1

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said:“We recognise the importance of rural footpaths for the local community and will be installing a bridge at this location to carry the footpath and bridleway over the new railway. However, in the interests of public safety some paths will need to be temporarily closed during construction. These will be clearly signposted.”

Alan has contacted environmental campaigners to drum up support for a campaign questioning the value of HS2s’ fencing and the severity of the current closure.

A number of HS2 works are ongoing in Aylesbury Vale currently which require road and path closures.