Pupils learn cycle confidence with Bikeability training at Aylesbury Vale village school

Under the scheme, children can progress from using balance bikes to venturing out on the road

By Hannah Richardson
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 1:44pm

Children at a village school are learning to become confident cyclists, thanks to the government’s Bikeability programme.

Steeple Claydon School has engaged Cambridge-based Outspoken! Training to deliver the cycle training programme to pupils.

Children from Reception to Year 6 are given the opportunity to gain confidence in cycling via the scheme, which teaches them how to use and enjoy this lifelong skill safely.

The youngest children learn confidence on their balance bikes
Pupils can progress through the three Bikeability training levels, from confidently mastering control of their bicycles off road to learning the skills for on-road cycling.

First, the children learn to use their balance bike confidently, before progressing to Level 1 training, available to Years 3 and 4, which is delivered via playground games where children learn to take control of their bikes in a fun and friendly setting.

Level 2 training, accessible to Years 5 and 6, provides a realistic experience of on-road cycling and takes place on local roads near to the school, equipping pupils with the skills they need to take short on-road journeys. Riders are taught about effective observation, understanding road priorities, communicating with other road users and correct road positioning.

They also have the chance to take advanced Level 3 training, which is offered to children from Years 6 to 9.

Children learn skills through playground games
A school spokesperson said: “By promoting and actively participating in initiatives including Bikeability and Cycle to School Week, as a school community we are dedicated to inspiring and providing future generations with the necessary knowledge and confidence to enjoy and regularly use this life skill for their daily commutes.”

Pupils check their bikes before setting off
Little ones listen to the trainer
