HS2 announces further roadworks in Aylesbury for water conservation project

Additional roadworks have been announced by HS2 in Aylesbury for early 2023.

The rail service has announced it will be carrying out work to establish a water connection in Stoke Mandeville.

This involves excavating a trench for a connecting pipe to be installed into the ground by a water compound.

Risborough Road

While workers are creating the new water system a lane closure and temporary traffic lights will be used.

Nash Lee Road is the location where the lights will be placed, HS2 says the work will enable it to reduce the size of its water tanker deliveries.

Contractor, Clancy, will be connecting a spur to an existing water main.

Current HS2 estimations anticipate that the project will last for three days.

It is scheduled to start on 30 January and finish on 4 February.

On Risborough Road hedge maintenance is scheduled to start on the same date.

HS2 says, as these works will take place in close proximity to the road, there will be a sterile lane in place for the safety of road users and our workforce.

Also a lane closure is scheduled between 9am and 3pm on that Monday.

The Nash Lee Road lane closure will take place from Wednesday 1 – Saturday 4 February, traffic management will be in place 24 hours a day throughout these works.

HS2 warns that these dates are subject to change and if the work is completed early, the lane closures will be removed immediately.

Next week a road closure has been organised by HS2 on the A418 Oxford Road.

The rail service is completing tree felling and vegetation works in preparation for its overbridge.

In preparation for the new rail track HS2 needs to permanently realign the A418 and clearing vegetation will assist with this plan.

Currently HS2 believes it will have completed the main part of its project in this part of Aylesbury by October.

Temporary traffic lights are among the measures that will be used to slow vehicles next week.

Traffic will be diverted onto other main roads around Aylesbury.