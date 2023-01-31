HS2 announces another road closure in Aylesbury Vale set to last five days

HS2 has announced another upcoming road closure in Aylesbury Vale for water supply works.

For five days Rocky Lane in Wendover will be shut for 24 hours to set up a water supply at rail project compound.

Currently, the road is planned for closure between 13 and 17 February.

Rocky Lane, Wendover

HS2 needs to set up a water supply to its Rocky Lane Compound by linking the site to an existing Thames Water main.

That main is buried beneath the Wendover carriageway. Once in operation the water link will decrease the number of vehicles that need to travel to and from the HS2 site.

A company spokesman said: “Please note, as we are unsure of the condition the underground pipes may be in, if they require further repair which we cannot undertake on the day, we will need to backfill the excavation and return to complete the works at a later date when we have the necessary mitigation in place.”

HS2 cautions that these dates are subject to change, but if the work is finished ahead of time the road will be reopened.

Work will be carried out by contractor, Clancy, and will involve excavating at the location of the water main and tapping into the main.

However, HS2 states that water supply to adjacent properties will not be affected during these works. Once complete, the excavations will be backfilled and carriageway resurfaced.

Traffic calming measures will be in place on Nash Lee Road in Stoke Mandeville whilst a water conservation project is ongoing.

Work began on this project yesterday (30 January) and is scheduled to finish on 4 February.

Measures to slow traffic will include a lane closure and temporary traffic lights at the Stoke Mandeville road.

Since last week partial closures have been in place across parts of the A418 Oxford Road, while tree felling and vegetation works take place.

This is leading to several diversions on many routes in-and-out of Aylesbury affecting traffic heading towards Princes Risborough and Thame as well.