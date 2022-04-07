Housebuilder collects donations for Ukraine at Buckingham development

Barratt David Wilson Homes has made its sales and marketing suites at St Rumbold’s Fields, on Tingewick Road, a designated drop-off point for people to leave their donations.

According to the UN, nearly three million people have fled the country, with increasing numbers of people needing essentials including medicine and food.

People are welcome to drop off their donations at any time during office opening hours – 12.30pm to 5.30pm on Mondays and 10am to 5.30pm Thursdays to Sundays.

Emergency supplies for Ukraine

Supplies will be collected every fortnight and transported to Ukraine.

Whilst most essential items and non-perishables are appreciated, items that are currently most in need include baby food and formula, nappies, wipes and medicine (particularly children’s medicine).

Barratt David Wilson North Thames spokesperson Karly Williams said: “We are proud to open our doors at St Rumbold’s Fields to collect supplies for those in need in Ukraine, and encourage the local community and our residents to donate what they can.

"We are working with a dedicated team, including a volunteer within our Barratt David Wilson team, to ensure supplies are delivered quickly and safely.”

The Barratt Foundation has also donated £50,000 to support The Sun’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with the Red Cross.

The Red Cross is a partner of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) charity, which is working inside Ukraine and at its borders to ease the suffering of those caught in the conflict.