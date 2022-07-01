On Wednesday 14 September, Tim Peake is coming to Aylesbury for a question and answer session discussing his career.

Tim will be performing his one-man show called, My Journey To Space, at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

He made history in 2015 when he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Peake, photo by Alex Chamberlin

At the Aylesbury production the 50-year-old will share the secrets and science which make these explorations possible.

As well as Tim’s first-hand insight, guests will see unique photos and never-before-seen footage.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online here.

Tim in space, photo by Picasa

Tim Peake joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009, after an 18-year career in the Army.

During his historic visit to the International Space Centre he spacewalked while orbiting earth.

“One thing I never anticipated in being selected for the ESA programme, was just how much my own experiences would inspire and fascinate others,” says Tim.

“I will always be mesmerised by space and space travel, but I am just as honoured to be able to travel the country sharing my story and experiences.”

Tim is promising unprecedented access covering his entire journey to the International Space Centre.

Starting with training, punters will get an inside look into every phase of the mission, including the launch, spacewalk and re-entry.