Joe Wicks is coming to Waddesdon Manor after recent world record attempt

The body coach is coming to Waddesdon Manor on 2 August on his next ‘P.E. with Joe on tour’ journey.

Most recently, the former lockdown star was seen leading thousands through one of his workouts at Hyde Park.

He travelled to the famous London location in an attempt to break the record for the largest joint High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session.

Joe Wicks on the same tour in 2021 (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Waddesdon Manor is one of seven destinations confirmed for his week-long PE campaign.

The 36-year-old will be traveling from Somerset to Scotland bringing his unique brand of fitness motivation.

Joe’s tour is designed for all the family and aims to cater for everyone regardless of their fitness levels or age.

Organisers advise that after participants have bossed their burpees and perfected their planks, there will be an opportunity to meet Joe and grab a selfie with the internet instructor.

All proceeds from the tour are going towards BBC’s Children in Need.

Yesterday (29 June), Wicks was attempting to break a world record he already holds.

Five years ago long before his lockdown classes, the fitness guru got a sweat on with 3,804 others for the biggest HIIT session ever recorded.

At the time of writing the Guinness Book of Records hasn’t confirmed the results of Joe’s latest mass workout.