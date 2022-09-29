Help The Bucks Herald identify the worst 'grot spots' in Aylesbury

While Aylesbury remains an underrated town with examples of glorious parkland, places and architecture, some areas leave a lot to be desired.

The Bucks Herald wants examples of buildings, patches of land and developments in need of a makeover.

The dormant former Aylesbury Football Club stadium

It could be a closed unit in town a grubby looking house or a boarded up unused building.

Also, you could identify a graffiti-covered underpass or a spot which has become an unofficial dump.

Wherever the spot, The Bucks Herald will put questions to the relevant authority to see if anything can be done about these problem areas.

Please send your suggestions to [email protected]

Include in your emails photos and descriptions of the dormant areas and we will endeavour to bring about change.