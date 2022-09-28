Aylesbury-based family business celebrates incredible 130th birthday

Hester Clarke Fine Jewellers turned 130 last week and has been operating in some guise since 1892.

The popular jewellers first opened on Regent Street in London, but moved to Aylesbury in 1969.

For more than 50 years the Clarke family’s business has been based in Bucks.

However, the company did decide to close its Aylesbury showroom three years ago, shifting to an online only business in the start of 2019.

Now, the business is in its fifth generation still ran by the same family that founded it back in the 19th century.

Michael Ellis is now in charge of the family business and has worked in the company for 16 years.

"It's been an honour to be able to continue our family business, and to still be here to celebrate our 130th anniversary,” Michael says.

“I'd especially like to thank all of our wonderful customers for supporting us over the years, and continuing to place their trust in us.”

The jewellers says it now offers a wider range of jewellery than ever before.

Also, Hester Clarke Fine Jewellers offers a concierge service for customers on the lookout for unusual and special items.

“Customer service is still very much at the heart of what we do,” Michael adds.

"Our customers have come to expect a certain quality of craftsmanship and service from us, and we have worked hard to ensure those expectations are met in a more digital world and that our hard-earned reputation can continue well into the future.”

During its 130th anniversary year, Hester Clarke is planning a range of prize giveaways and competitions.

Plus, a planting initiative that will see 130 trees planted in 1300 square metres of British woodlands.

More information on the company’s history can be found online here.

Within the website guests can discover a timeline outlining the history of the jeweller in greater detail.