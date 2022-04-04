Have your say on plans for 100 new homes in Aylesbury

The proposed new estate is on the site of the former Bucks County Council Sports and Social Club, owned by Buckinghamshire Council,.

Bucks Council has been working closely with Stoke Mandeville Parish Council on proposals for the new housing scheme and is now asking nearby residents what they think of the plans.

The design for the site, just off Lower Road in Stoke Mandeville, is for a mix of 100 homes, with a wide range of house types and apartments, to include 30 per cent affordable housing.

The existing Sports and Social Club site

The proposals also include a link road between Booker Park School and Lower Road, with improved access to Lower Road; green open spaces with leisure space and children’s play areas; and retained green land for the community and a sports facility for school and community use;

The plans went out for public consultation today, along with an online survey for comments here.

The consultation is open until May 9, and there will also be two drop-in sessions where residents can meet council and parish council officers in person and see the proposals, ask questions and give your feedback.

Bucks Council’s cabinet member for finance, resources and property & assets, John Chilver, said: “We know that there is a shortage of affordable homes in Buckinghamshire and this is one of the ways we are looking, as a council, to help.

"Using a site we own, our ambition is to bring forward a higher proportion than required by statute of the homes we provide as affordable homes.

"Our plans include creating an environment nestled within the Stoke Mandeville community where people will enjoy living.

"We aim to provide plenty of open green space for community use as well as a new link road linking Booker Park School to Lower Road.

"We’d welcome your comments and feedback on the proposed scheme”