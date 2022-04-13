'Harmful' traveller site application in Bucks rejected as inappropriate by the council

Bucks Council has refused a planning application by Mr Joseph Smith for land north of Bellswood Lane in Iver.

Plans had outlined two pitches for one extended family, two mobile homes and two touring caravans, and a twin utility/dayroom.

“Please note in regards to making the decision that there will be children living on the site and as such any decision taken by the council should be made having considered the best interests of the children,” a planning statement reads.

Bucks Council rejected the application

“There is an explicit requirement to treat the needs of the children as a primary consideration.”

But Bucks Council rejected the proposal as “inappropriate”, adding there would be a “loss of openness” and an “urbanising effect on the site and its surroundings”.

“It is not considered that any compelling reasons have been advanced in support of the application with regard to the personal circumstances of the occupiers/families involved,” a decision notice states.

“The development fails to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development due to the identified harm to the Green Belt, landscape, natural environment and distance from accessible goods and services.

“It is not considered that the applicant has put forward a case of very special circumstances which clearly outweighs the harm to the Green Belt.