Haddenham village news

Library Activities – Throughout the summer there are lots of activities at Haddenham Community Library, including: this Friday, August 2: Make a wind-chime; Thursday, August 8: All day Lego Club; Friday, August 9: Quiz Day; Thursday, August 15, and Friday, August 16: Make a Music Shaker; Thursday, August 22, and Friday, August 23: Make a turtle or a fish; Thursday, August 29: Board games Day; Friday, August 30: All day Lego Club. These activities will be available all day. They will also be running Storytimes at 10.30am and 3.30pm on Tuesdays and Lego Club on Saturdays.

Vale Harvest – This Saturday, August 3, Vale Harvest, the farmers’ market, returns to Haddenham village hall from 9am until 1pm.

Repair Cafe – The Repair Cafe will be open in Haddenham village hall from 9am until 1pm, this Saturday, August 3. You can take portable items to be repaired free of charge. Donations will be gratefully received.

Street Food Night – It’s Street Food Night again this Saturday, August 3, from 5pm until 9pm. You can enjoy South African, burgers, Greek, pizza, Indonesian and waffles, as well as a bar and live music by India Yates.

Services – Parish Holy Communion starts at 9am this Sunday, August 4, at St. Mary’s Church, Haddenham. All Age Morning Worship with Baptism starts at 10.30am.

Bikes & Barbecue Meet – On Sunday, August 11, from 3pm until 6pm, there will be a Bikes & Barbecue Meet at Unit 2, Thame Road Industrial Estate, Haddenham HP17 8BY. The Leather Repair Company will be attending to answer any of your motorcycle leather repair or restoration questions.

A Brief History of Wine – There’s a u3a General Meeting in Haddenham village hall, on Tuesday, August 13. The Speaker is David Wright. David has been a wine taster, importer and distributor for thirty years and has presented tastings and talks on wine to the trade and to private audiences. The talk is full of rich evidence going back 700 years in the form of paintings, decorated drinking vessels, buildings and literature that contribute to the story. Visitors who may like to find out more about the local u3a are welcome to have a taster visit before joining, at no cost. Members may join any of the thirty interest groups, ranging from book clubs to walking groups, details of which can be found on the website. If you want to find out more about u3a and join, please contact Elaine Parkes, Membership Secretary, at [email protected] or visit the website www.haddenhamu3a.co.uk

Simply Walk – If you would like to join others for a Simply Walk in the countryside around Haddenham, please meet in the rear car park at Bradmoor Farm, Stanbridge Road, Haddenham, in time to depart at 10.30am on August 14.

The Mum Club – At 10am on Wednesday, August 14, the Mum Central and East Bucks Coffee Club will meet at Haddenham Garden Centre, Stanbridge Road. For more information, please visit themumclub.com

Lighthouse – Lighthouse is a non-residential, week-long holiday club for children. Haddenham Lighthouse will be running on the Junior School Playing Field from Monday, August 19, until Friday, August 23. It’s primarily for children who live in Haddenham, go to school in Haddenham or go to church in Haddenham. Registration for children and volunteers is open so please visit haddenham.net for more details.

Sixty Plus Club Outing – The Sixty Plus Club is a bit different in August. It usually meets at 2pm on the third Wednesday of the month at the Methodist Church, High Street, Haddenham, but this time they’re having an outing for lunch at The Ferryman, Babcock Hythe, departing from the village hall at 11am on Wednesday, August 21. Please telephone Mary on 01844 290036 for more information.

Snakemoor Working Party – On Friday, August 23, from 10am until midday, there’s a Snakemoor Working Party. New helpers are welcome to come along but everyone is advised to wear stout footwear and gardening gloves. For more information, please email the Volunteer Manager, Julian Watson, at [email protected]

Mega Fun Day – Starting at midday on Saturday, August 24, there will be a Mega Fun Day at Haddenham Airfield Pavilion, Tibbs Road, HP17 8FH. Fantasia Events will present face-painting, bouncy castles, inflatable slides, Zorbs, swing boats, football shootout, tea-cup rides, build a bug hotel, car classics, various stalls and games, glitter tattoos, hair-braiding and ice cream vans.

Garage Sale Safari – From 11am until 3pm on Sunday, August 25, there will be a Garage Sale Safari with stalls around Haddenham where you can come and grab a bargain. Please bring plenty of change. You can collect a map from 1 Willow Rise, Haddenham, from Friday, August 23. If you would like to have a stall, please telephone Emma on 07403 344827. You should also telephone or text Emma if you would like to be put on the map.

Classics & Coffee Meet – On Saturday, August 31, from 9am until midday, there will be a Classics & Coffee Meet at Bradmoor Farm, Stanbridge Road, Haddenham. All classic cars are welcome and you can enjoy meeting other car enthusiasts and have a good breakfast!

Music in the Orchard – On Friday, September 6, from 5.30pm until 7pm, Townsend Community Orchard welcomes you to enjoy relaxing local music in the warm late summer sun. Entry is free but donations are encouraged in support of Townsend Community Orchard and WaterAid. Do bring a picnic and friends are welcome.

Comedy Club Haddenham – Terry Alderton and three of his comic friends will be at Bradmoor Farm, Stanbridge Road, Haddenham, from 6.30pm on Friday, September 6. To find out more, please visit www.comedyclubhaddenham.co.uk

Annual Open Show – Haddenham Horticultural Society’s Annual Open Show takes place from 2 - 5pm on Saturday, September 7. Viewing will be from 2pm onwards and the trophy presentation will take place at 4pm, followed by the draw for the raffle.

Music Festival Ticket Sale – The Carwithen Music Festival will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Haddenham, from July 10, until July 13, 2025. Tickets will go on sale on September 1, 2024. More information will be in this column nearer the time.

Writing Lives – On Saturday, September 7, at 7pm, at Haddenham Community Library, you are invited to join an audience with writer, BBC journalist and cellist, Dr. Kate Kennedy, as she talks about her work as a biographer and plays some of the music that inspires her. Entry costs £10, including refreshments. All proceeds will go to Haddenham Community Library.

Antiques Fair – There will be an Antiques Fair at Haddenham village hall from 9am until 3.30pm on Sunday, September 22. For more details, please telephone Neil on 07394 704272 or visit www.hiddentreasuresantiquesfairs.co.uk

Horticultural Society Talk – At 8pm on Wednesday, September 25, Haddenham Horticultural Society will be hosting a talk on “Seasonal Plants” by Edwin Rye in the Walter Rose Room at Haddenham village hall. Plants will be on sale as well. Members and non-members are welcome. Entry is free but donations towards room-hire costs etc. will be gratefully received.

Charity Quiz Night – Dan Moss has secured a place in next year’s London Marathon and will be running for the charity, Young Lives v Cancer. As part of his fund-raising he will be holding a Charity Quiz Night at St. Mary’s Centre, Haddenham, HP17 8AE, at 7pm on Saturday, September 28. Tickets cost £10 per person which includes a chilli supper. You should bring your own drinks. Teams should consist of up to 8 people. To buy tickets, please telephone 07967 491928 or email [email protected]