Great Missenden school celebrates 'good' Ofsted rating as inspectors hail 'outstanding leadership and management'

On 16 June Great Missenden Church of England Combined School was rated as good by Ofsted inspectors.

Among the feedback the school received its leadership and management was assessed as ‘outstanding’.

The school hadn’t been inspected in 16 years prior to this month’s report.

Johnny Magee (headteacher) Paul Guerrieria (chair of governors) and Rozalyn Thomson (CEO of the Great Learners Trust).

Another aspect of the 2020 report described the personal development offered to students as outstanding as well.

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and Early Years provision are judged to be good.

The report states that “Pupils are proud to attend this school” and “Leaders are very ambitious for pupils”.

An inspector said: “Staff have high expectations for everyone. Pupils listen carefully in lessons and respond enthusiastically when asked to join in.”

Great Missenden School says it has with the support of the Great Learners Trust, focused on strengthening leadership at all levels and that senior leaders are doing all they can to enable the school to flourish.

Staff feel appreciated by senior leaders and speak highly of the support and challenges they receive.

The report confirms that governance is strong and that experienced governors set high aspirations for the school.

It says: “Pupils relish the wide range of extracurricular clubs that they can participate in, which make an outstanding contribution to their personal development.

"Music provision at the school is especially strong and inspectors were privileged to listen to a rehearsal of the school’s talented rock band.”

All the main categories assessed by Ofsted were ranked as either good or outstanding.

Headteacher Johnny Magee said: “This inspection was such a proud moment for me as headteacher of Great Missenden School. The children and staff always work so incredibly hard and it was lovely to have their achievements recognised by Ofsted.”

The report also credits the school with offering a wide range of extracurricular clubs to its children.