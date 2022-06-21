University of Buckingham in the top 10 for graduate prospects

This week, the league tables that prospective students look at when making a decision - The Complete University Guide - have placed Buckingham in the top 10 for both categories.

The university’s Law School has also made it into the top 50 law faculties in the country – despite of the challenge it faced having to offer online lectures to suit different time zones to cater for international students in lockdown.

The University of Buckingham is ranked 10th for Student Satisfaction, ninth for Graduate Prospects and 49th for Law.

Students at the University of Buckingham

For the Law School, graduate prospects were ranked third - just behind Oxford and Cambridge.

Overall, the university has risen eight places to 115th.

Vice-chancellor James Tooley said: “The University of Buckingham has always done well when it comes to student satisfaction.

"Its small size means we really look after our students both academically and pastorally.

The student union building at Tanlaw Mill

"They tell us they really like the fact that, unlike many large universities, they can attend small tutorial groups. At Buckingham you are a name, not a number.

“We are proud of our success rate when it comes to our students getting jobs – they achieve well and we give them lots of guidance so that they are successful in landing good jobs.

"In spite of the challenges of having to switch to online lectures during lockdown, it's fantastic that the Law School has triumphed.

“ We are delighted to see more and more students coming to us from the local area, and the university is going from strength to strength.”

Adolfo, Paolini, who oversees the Law Faculty, said: "It's all about teamwork."

The university is holding an open day on July 9 from 9am to 3pm, when vice-chancellor James Tooley and lecturers will be on hand, along with former and current students to chat to.

Accommodation will be open and the newly refurbished Student Union will be serving refreshments.

The university campus straddles the River Great Ouse and is picturesque to visit in the summer.