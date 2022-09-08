Opportunities for Buckingham medical students as new hospital confirmed for MK

The hospital will cost £200 million and be a specialist facility for women and children.

It will be built on the site of the existing MK University Hospital, where the University of Buckingham’s medical students are trained, and will bring together maternity, paediatric and obstetrics services all under one roof.

The opening could happen as soon as 2024.

MK University Hospital

Health Minister Maria Caulfield has his week written to Milton Keynes MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart announcing funding had been approved to support the delivery of the scheme including survey works, planning and modelling.

The new Women and Children’s Hospital was confirmed in 2020 as part of the government’s plan to build 48 new hospitals across the country.

Prof Joanne Harris, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Buckingham, said: “This new women and children’s hospital will provide enhanced opportunities for our medical students and doctors of the future to experience and learn about these important specialties.”

MKUH chief executive, Prof Joe Harrison, said: “We are delighted... The development of this new hospital alongside our current hospital will enable us to provide the best possible care for the women and children of Milton Keynes.

“The announcement recognises the need for us to expand our site to continue to provide excellent care.”

The hospital’s medical director, Dr Ian Reckless, said: “There are many benefits for both our patients and staff of developing a new Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

"Bringing all of these services under one roof, in a new facility will help us to provide world-class care to our patients and create the ideal atmosphere for welcoming Milton Keynes’ newest residents into the world.”

Ben Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I’m absolutely delighted we’re making progress on this £200 million investment into a new hospital for Milton Keynes.

“During the 2019 election I campaigned on a pledge for extra funding for healthcare in the city and that’s exactly what this Conservative government will deliver.

“I’ve been working closely with Milton Keynes University Hospital and the Department For Health & Social Care on the scheme and will continue to do so.”

Iain Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: "I have long campaigned for Milton Keynes to have the right infrastructure in place to cope with the growing demand on our public services including healthcare.