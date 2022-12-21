A Great Missenden curry house was recognised at this year’s Euro Asia Awards as having the best chef in Bucks.

Abu Ahmed Abdullah who serves up curries at New Akash was considered the best cook in the county.

Best Indian Cuisine in Buckinghamshire went to Jalori in Woburn Sands, Best Newcomer went to Patley in Milton Keynes.

New Akash, Great Missenden

Each year, the Euro Asia Awards, celebrates Bucks’ best curry houses and the talented and hardworking people behind them have been celebrated.

Across the UK regional awards are handed out celebrating the best Indian restaurants in the UK.

In total, 370 businesses and individuals were nominated for the awards.

Fifty winners were picked and received their coveted accolades at a glittering ceremony at Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath, London on 5 December.

The Euro Asia Awards, now in their sixth year, were founded by Bangladeshi chef, Shorif Kahn, who has cooked for a variety of high-profile names, including former Prime Minister Theresa May.

He said: “It was wonderful to once again celebrate the many talented teams and individuals who make the UK curry industry as fantastic and popular as it is.

“The pandemic hit our restaurants and takeaways hard, but thankfully customers are coming back. It was particularly brilliant to see so many Christmas party bookings this year. We hope 2023 will be even better!”

