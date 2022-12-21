Children at an Aylesbury Vale school undertook a series of live-saving exercises on a special first aid course.

Pupils from Halton Community Combined School were given life-saving advice from the Mini First Aid team.

Advertisement

Mini First Aid is a specialist paediatric training company which first appeared on Dragons' Den winning funding from Sara Davies.

Holding his Mini First Aid certificate aloft

Savlon has partnered with the training company to host a series of life-saving sessions.

The Aylesbury Vale school won its free workshop after entering a joint competition produced by the two organisations earlier this year.

Advertisement

It was students from Kids Kapers Breakfast and the Afterschool Club attended the interactive event.

Julie Frier, Manager of Kids Kapers Breakfast and Afterschool Club, said: "Wow, all 35 children were totally engaged, listening, and showing some fantastic team working skills. Great to have a practical, and hands on session in First Aid - thank you.”

Advertisement

Halton Combined School

Advertisement

On 30 November, children were given key life-saving skills ranging from what happens to their bodies if they were hurt through to how they would be treated by a grown up, and understanding basic first aid knowledge required for an emergency.

Mini First Aid sessions are certified by The First Aid Industry Body, Association of First Aiders and Federation of First Aid Training Organisations, whilst also meeting the 2020 National Curriculum requirements.

Advertisement

Children were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks, bleeding, how to carry out CPR and, how to deal with choking.

Content included within the course has been carefully crafted in partnership with educational psychologists, teachers and first aid industry bodies, and all its trainers are experienced in working with children as young as three years old.

Advertisement

At the end of the workshops the children were awarded a certificate and booklet to take home.