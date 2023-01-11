Government awards £397k to Bucks Council for cycling and active travel projects

Bucks Council has received £397k in funding from the Government for cycling and active travel campaigns.

The local authority announced this morning (10 January) it was given a six figure sum from the Active Travel Capability and Ambition Fund set up by the Government.

Bucks Council says it will use the money to create a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).

Also, the money will allow Bucks Council to cater more projects to schools.

So youngsters can learn the value of travelling sustainably to and from school.

Bucks Council also plans to put more money into promoting recently completed walking paths and cycling routes.

Council staff will also receive additional active travel training.

Previously, Bucks Council was given £111,000 for active travel projects by the Government.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: "We are delighted to have received this significant funding from Active Travel England, which will allow us to further our commitment to improving active travel in Buckinghamshire. We look forward to using this funding to support a range of initiatives that will enhance our team’s technical skills, develop new schemes and promote walking, cycling and wheeling in our community."

Across the UK the Government is allocating £32.9 million to encourage people to drive less.

It is hoped that this could create 1,300 jobs in England.

Active travel minister Jesse Norman said: "Leaving the car and walking and cycling instead is an easy way to get fit, save money and reduce your carbon footprint.

“Better designed schemes, which take into account the views of local people will help deliver improvements that have widespread local support. Skills training and local community engagement will help local authorities to make active travel an attractive choice for getting around.”

Former international cyclist, Chris Boardman, is in charge of scheme, after running similar projects in Greater Manchester under Mayor Andy Burnham.

He said: “If we want millions more people to walk, wheel and cycle to schools, shops and workplaces, we need to give them what they need to make the switch.